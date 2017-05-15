Movie filmed in Cincinnati up for highest award at Cannes

Nicole Kidman (left) and Colin Farrell (right) will star in the Cincinnati-shot film, "The Killing of the Sacred Deer." (Sources: Wikimedia Commons/Eva Rinaldi, Gage Skidmore)

A movie filmed in Cincinnati last year is in the running for the highest award at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" is one of the 19 films selected to compete for the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) in the main competition selection.

The psychological thriller-horror film, starring Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell, will be screened on Monday, May 22.

In "The Killing of a Sacred Deer," a teenager’s attempts to bring a brilliant surgeon into his dysfunctional family takes an unexpected turn, according to Film Cincinnati. The film is written by Efthymis Filippou and Yorgus Lanthimos and directed by Lanthimos

Scenes for the movie were shot at Christ Hospital and Hyde Park.

“For the second time in three years, a Cincinnati-made film is making its debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival,” said Kristen Schlotman, executive director of Film Cincinnati. “Like Carol two years ago, The Killing of a Sacred Deer shows that Greater Cincinnati is the home to world-class cinema. We’re going to Cannes to bring in even more top producers to the area.”

"Apocalypse Now," "MASH" and "Pulp Fiction" are some of the the titles that have been awarded the Palme d'Or.

"The Killing of the Sacred Deer" is expected to be released in the United States on Nov. 3.

