Bengals sign five draft picks

The Bengals signed five more draft picks on Monday bringing the total number of draft picks now under contract up to seven.

Here are the players the Bengals inked to contracts:

Defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow (4th round – Michigan)

Kicker Jake Elliott (5th round – Memphis)

Linebacker Jordan Evans (6th round – Oklahoma)

Safety Brandon Wilson (6th round – Houston)

Tight end Mason Schreck (7th round – Buffalo)

Each player signed a four-year contract with the Bengals.

The Bengals had already signed first round pick John Ross and fourth round pick Carl Lawson.

The four players still unsigned are Joe Mixon, Jordan Willis, Josh Malone and J.J. Dielman.

