Woman hit, killed in Springfield Township

A Springfield Township woman died after being struck by a vehicle on Winton Road Monday afternoon.

A woman, identified as Yadu Baskota, was struck by a 2016 Ford F-150 as she was crossing the intersection at Winton Road and Cloverview Avenue, police confirmed.

Baskota died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle was not injured.

The identity of the driver has not been released as the crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Township Police Department.

Winton Road was closed for several hours to allow police to investigate the crash. It has since reopened.

