St. X senior dies in crash ahead of last day of school

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
MONTGOMERY, OH (FOX19) -

A senior at St. Xavier High School died in a rollover crash Monday morning, the school confirmed. 

Rescue crews spotted Matthew Clark's vehicle about 50 feet off the eastbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway around 5:15 a.m. He was extricated from the car and flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He passed away at the hospital, Principal Terrence Tyrrell wrote in a letter to students. 

Monday is the last day of class before senior graduation on May 24, according to a school spokesperson. 

Support groups and guidance counselors will be available for students Tuesday. 

