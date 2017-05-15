St. X senior dies in crash ahead of last day of school

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes near Montgomery for several hours. (FOX19 NOW)

A senior at St. Xavier High School died in a rollover crash Monday morning, the school confirmed.

Rescue crews spotted Matthew Clark's vehicle about 50 feet off the eastbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway around 5:15 a.m. He was extricated from the car and flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He passed away at the hospital, Principal Terrence Tyrrell wrote in a letter to students.

Monday is the last day of class before senior graduation on May 24, according to a school spokesperson.

Support groups and guidance counselors will be available for students Tuesday.

