Penn Station Athlete of the Year: Grant House

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Grant House of St. Xavier High School was named Penn Station Athlete of the Year Monday night.

Every Penn Station Athlete of the Month is active in their school and actively carries a high GPA.

Eight monthly winners were chosen, but only one was named Cincinnati's Penn Station Athlete of the Year.

Mikayla Hampton, Wyoming High School
Rachel McDonald, New Cath
Grant House, St. Xavier High School
Ra’Von Bonner, Sycamore High School
Adrian Ell, McNicholas High School
Megan Sichterman, Kings High School
Dante Hendrix, Cooper High School
Katie McElveem, Loveland High School

The winner of Penn Station Athlete of the Year will receive a $10,000 college scholarship. 

