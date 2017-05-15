Penn Station Athlete of the Year: Grant House

Grant House of St. Xavier High School was named Penn Station Athlete of the Year Monday night.

Every Penn Station Athlete of the Month is active in their school and actively carries a high GPA.

[December's Penn Station Athlete of the Month winner - Grant House of St. Xavier High School]

Eight monthly winners were chosen, but only one was named Cincinnati's Penn Station Athlete of the Year.

Mikayla Hampton, Wyoming High School

Rachel McDonald, New Cath

Grant House, St. Xavier High School

Ra’Von Bonner, Sycamore High School

Adrian Ell, McNicholas High School

Megan Sichterman, Kings High School

Dante Hendrix, Cooper High School

Katie McElveem, Loveland High School

The winner of Penn Station Athlete of the Year will receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

