'Power surge' at Kings Island caused rides to temporarily shut down

Kings Island rides shut down after 'power surge'

Officials at Kings Island said a "power surge" off their property caused rides to shut down for about 20 minutes on Monday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. The park closed at 8 p.m.

Kings Island will operate normally on Tuesday.

Officials said it's park procedure to shut everything down when this happens.

There are no reports of any injuries.

