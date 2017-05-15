Woman arrested for OVI with 4 children in car

A Springfield Township woman is under arrest after police said she drove while under the influence with four children in her car.

Teanna Carpenter is also accused of causing a crash.

According to court papers, Carpenter's blood alcohol content was a .255. In her car were her three children and a fourth child.

A judge ordered Carpenter to be held on $70,000 bond. She was also ordered to stay away from the children.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.