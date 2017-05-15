April 2017 second warmest April on record

In what’s becoming a familiar trend, another month saw near record breaking warmth. April 2017 will go down as the second warmest April globally since modern records began in 1880, according to an analysis by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.



April 2017 was 0.88 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean April temperature from 1951-1980. This fell just short of the warmest April on record, 2016, which was 1.06 degrees warmer.



The only locations that saw temperatures noticeably below normal were Antarctica and far northern portions of Canada and Greenland. All other locations saw near normal or warmer than normal temperatures.



Cincinnati was no exception to the warmer than usual weather. The city also experienced its second warmest April on record. The average temperature was 60.8 degrees, 6.6 degrees above normal. Eight days saw high temperatures in the 80s, the second most 80 degree days in April in Cincinnati history.



After February 2017 and March 2017, this marks the third month in a row that saw the second warmest monthly global temperatures. In all three cases, only 2016 temperatures were warmer.



