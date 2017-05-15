Leaders of non-profit say dog was shot for revenge months after robbery case

Cincinnati Police are trying to track down the person or people who shot at the leaders of a non-profit Monday night and ended up shooting and injuring a dog.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. near Linn and Poplar on the city's west end.

The victims, Pam Kennedy and Antone Prunty, said they believe the shooting was an act of retaliation.



The couple runs "No More Concrete," a non-profit that they use to help the inner city youth. Recently, the couple said that someone robbed them at gunpoint and stole donation money they had taken in for the non-profit.

Prunty said that police ended up arresting the robber and charged him with a crime.

Monday, the couple said they were near Linn and Poplar with their pets when someone came up to them and started threatening them about the robbery charges. A few minutes later, the victims said that someone else started shooting at them and ended up hitting and hurting one of their dogs.

That dog, per the couple, is undergoing surgery.

Police said that they are investigating the shooting and are looking for information.

Kennedy and Prunty said that they are taking donations to help pay for their dog's medical bills. They also said that they are not going to let the violence stop them from continuing to try to help the youth in the neighborhood.

