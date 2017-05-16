Manhunt underway for East Price Hill shooter

A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect early Tuesday, Cincinnati police confirmed .

A man was shot about 3:10 a.m. outside the Warsaw Food Mart in the 3400 block of Warsaw Avenue, they said.

Shots rang out as the victim argued with another man, according to police.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Initial reports indicate he went straight into surgery.

The shooting suspect ran off and remains at large.

Police identified him as "Markie J."

He is armed with a revolver, wore all black clothing and has a large black mole on his face, they said.

