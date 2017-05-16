Trio of 90s musical acts to perform at US Bank Arena Tuesday nig - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Trio of 90s musical acts to perform at US Bank Arena Tuesday night

By Sara Celi, Reporter
Connect
Photo: Courtesy NKOTB Photo: Courtesy NKOTB
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Fans of 90s music will have a chance to see three major groups Tuesday night at US Bank Arena.

New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul are all set to perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the "Total Package Tour." 

Tickets are still available and cost $20 to $228.

New Kids on the Block released a five-song EP, "Thankful," earlier this month.

A single, "One More Night" was released on March 7.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly