Trio of 90s musical acts to perform at US Bank Arena Tuesday night

Fans of 90s music will have a chance to see three major groups Tuesday night at US Bank Arena.

New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul are all set to perform at 7:30 p.m. as part of the "Total Package Tour."

Tickets are still available and cost $20 to $228.

New Kids on the Block released a five-song EP, "Thankful," earlier this month.

A single, "One More Night" was released on March 7.

