Pretrial hearing Tuesday in Adam Jones case

Adam Jones in court following his arrest in January. (FOX19 NOW/file)

A pretrial is set for Tuesday morning in the case against Cincinnati Bengals player Adam Jones, court records show.

Jones, 33, is not required to appear when proceedings begin at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory, court officials said.

Either a new pretrial date or a trial date will be set, they said.

The cornerback is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction of official business from a Jan. 3 incident outside the Millennium Hotel in downtown Cincinnati.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dismissed a felony charge related to an allegation Jones spit on a nurse at the jail.

Cruiser cam: Bengals' Adam Jones tells cop: 'I hope you die tomorrow' after arrest

Jones entered counseling and anger management classes.

He also could face discipline from the NFL.

