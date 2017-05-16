Lane and ramp closures set for I-74 and North Bend Rd.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

Road work on North Bend Road at I-74 continues with more ramp and lane closures this week.

All the road work will be in the overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, May 16, evening crews will be blocking the ramp from northbound North Bend Road to westbound I-74.

The detour is to continue north to West Fork, turn around and head south to westbound I-74.

On Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18 crews will be working on southbound North Bend Road and they will be blocking the ramp to eastbound I-74.

An easy alternative is to head south.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the upcoming road closure.

