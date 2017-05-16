Officials: Air Care called after tree falls on person - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Officials: Air Care called after tree falls on person

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene of a tree accident.

It happened shortly after 10:30 in the 12000 block of Percival Rd.

A tree fell on a person, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Air Care has been called.

No other information has been released.

