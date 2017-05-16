WATCH LIVE: McMaster to address report Trump shared classified intel with Russians

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is expected to address The Washington Post's report that President Donald Trump shared highly classified intelligence with top Russian officials in the Oval Office.

The press briefing that is set to kick-off around 11:30 a.m. comes after days of controversies that have rattled the White House. Over 24 hours, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey who was investigating his campaign's ties to Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

The day after Comey's unexpected termination, Trump allegedly shared information about Islamic State operations with Russia that was "highly classified." While the president is allowed to declassify intelligence, that allegations is another thread in the president's alleged ties with the adversarial nation, mounting more pressure on the White House.

