Norwood man indicted for attempted murder of deputy

A Norwood man has been indicted in an attack on a Hamilton County deputy.

Jeffrey Cooper Jr., 29, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from a May 6 incident at the Days Inn on Ridge Rd. in Columbia Township.

Deputy Michael Schneider responded to a possible domestic dispute.

Officials said Deputy Schneider tried to convince Cooper to return a phone that belonged to a woman with whom he was arguing.

"Deputy Schneider was approximately 8 feet away from Cooper when Cooper moved toward the deputy and attacked him," reads a press release from the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. "Cooper was able to place the deputy in a choke hold and throw him to the ground."

Officials said Deputy Schneider was unconscious and still being choked when another officer arrived.

The other officer reportedly ordered Cooper to let go of Deputy Schneider, but Cooper refused and was tased.

He was then taken into custody.

Deputy Schneider was treated for a pseudo aneurysm and hospitalized for 3 days. He still requires medical treatment for his injuries.

"Deputy Mike Schneider refused to give up when facing a vicious attack on his life and should be commended," said Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil. "The safety of each and every one of my deputies is personal to me, and I expect justice to be served."

"Deputy Schneider is lucky to be alive," said Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. "This is yet another reminder of the dangerous situations our first responders face every time they respond to a call. The public is always mindful of officers' use of force, as well they should be, yet this situation reminds us that more often than not it is the first responder who is at great risk."

If convicted on all charges, Cooper faces the possibility of more than 33 years in prison.

