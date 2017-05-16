Police: Stop messing with geese at the park!

A Butler County law enforcement agency has an unusual request: leave the geese alone!

Middletown Police said they've received complaints about people bothering the birds at Smith Park, located at Tytus Avenue and Verity Parkway.

"If you're throwing rocks at them or trying to run them over, please don't," reads a post to the department's Facebook page.

"Not only are there laws against it but if they attack you they may pluck your eyeballs out. Some big ones over there... Bite your heads off."

