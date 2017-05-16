Reward offered in Adams County arson investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public's help to solve an arson case.

Officials said a home in the 1000 block of Arian Drive was intentionally set on fire May 13.

The house was a total loss.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons.

"Information from the public is crucial to solving these kinds of cases," said Interim State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey. "If you have any information, please come forward and help our investigators solve this case."

If you know anything, call (800) 589-2728.

