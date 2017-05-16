NKY man accused of taking photos of nude girl, uploading them online

A Union man is facing charges after being accused of taking nude photos of an unknowing juvenile girl.

Mark Fowler, 53, was arrested Monday evening.

He took nude photos of the girl while she changed clothes in a restroom, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. He's then accused of uploading the images to a SmugMug account.

Detectives also served a search warrant at Fowler's home and seized electronic media.

He's charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor and possess/view of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Fowler is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

