Hamilton County courts website updated for first time in 20 years

The Hamilton County Clerk of Courts said it has finally made it out of the 20th century.

Clerk of Court Aftab Pureval launched the office's new website Tuesday.

The upgrade was a key part of Pureval's campaign last November and it took him about four months in office to make it happen.

He says the new site will allow residents to easily utilize court resources, fight parking tickets and even find self-help videos on how to navigate the courts.

"We made a commitment to the residents of Hamilton county to modernize and and professionalize the courthouse and the clerk's office specifically and the website hadn't been updated in nearly 20 years," said Pureval. "Our website was in the computer stone age and it was really important for efficiency and accessibility to bring it into the 21st century. With this website, we've done just that."

The site is also mobile friendly.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.