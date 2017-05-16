Reds claim O'Brien from Royals

The Reds claimed Peter O’Brien off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.



A first baseman and outfielder, O’Brien will start his career in the Reds organization in Triple A Louisville. A second round draft pick out of college, O’Brien has appeared in 36 Major League games in 2015 and 2016 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and six home runs.



To make room for O’Brien on the 40 man roster, the Reds transferred starting pitcher Brandon Finnegan to the 60 day disabled list.

