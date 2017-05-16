Adam Jones berates officer in new arrest video: ‘I’d spit on your b**** a**’

Jones was arrested outside a downtown Cincinnati hotel in January. (Still from Cincinnati Police body cam)

New video shows the expletive-filled arrest of Cincinnati Bengal Adam Jones in January.

Cincinnati Police released the body camera footage Tuesday - the same day Jones entered a guilty plea to obstructing official business. A judge dropped his charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Police previously released video showing the moments before and after the cornerback’s arrest. The new footage had been withheld due to the pending case.

In the video, Jones, 33, appears to resist as Sgt. Jarrod Cotton tries to detain him outside the Millennium Hotel.

The Bengal threatens to spit on the police officer and pleads to "call your motherf****** sheriff" several times.

The officer tells Jones to relax and says “you’re making something bigger than it is.” Jones responds by calling the cop a series of profane names.

In a video released earlier this year, Jones tells the officer "I hope you die" while sitting in the back of the police cruiser.

[Cruiser cam: Bengals’ Adam Jones tells cop ‘I hope you die tomorrow’ after arrest]

In court Tuesday, Jones apologized to the arresting officer.

Police originally responded to the hotel for a reported assault on a security guard.

The video shows a security guard accused Jones of “pushing on me, making noise in the hotel.” He also said Jones poked him in the eye two times.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters dismissed a felony charge related to an allegation Jones spit on a nurse at the jail.

The NFL has not made a decision about potential discipline for the incident.

"We have been monitoring developments in this matter which continues to be reviewed under the personal conduct policy. We have no timetable on any potential discipline," an NFL spokesperson wrote in an email Tuesday.

Jones has entered anger management counseling. He recently credited the courses for keeping his cool after damaging his Rolls Royce in a crash.

[VIDEO: Adam Jones credits anger management after Rolls-Royce crash]

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.