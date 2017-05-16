Anti-bullying apps aimed at saving lives

Social media and smartphones make bullying inescapable and pervasive, but they can also help in the form of apps.

New smartphone apps help build a line of communication for kids and parents dealing with school bullying issues.

Amanda Todd's suicide led to the development of the 'Stop It' app which allows students to report bullying as it happens and right now is being used by dozens of schools.

Another app out there for parents is the 'Know Bullying' app which has conversation starters, resources and advice if your child is being bullied or is a bully.

'Sit With Us' is an app developed by an 11th grader in California which helps bullied kids find friends to sit with at lunch.

'Sprigeo' allows students to report bullying anonymously and directly to the principal.

Dr. Shana Feibel, a psychiatrist with the Lindner Center of Hope, said bullying can affect people long after the bullying is over.

"It seems to be just one or two people get targeted by other people for some reason we sometimes can't explain and it really affects them," she said.

According to the Pacer Center, an anti-bullying organization, more than one out of every five students report being bullied and 64 percent of children who were bullied did not report it; only 36 percent reported the bullying.

School-based bullying prevention programs decrease bullying by up to 25 percent, according to the Pacer Center.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.