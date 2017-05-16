Brawl inside St. Bernard bar leads to several arrests

Police have charged five of six people that were involved in a bar room brawl in St. Bernard earlier in May.

The incident happened at the St. Bernard Pub on Vine street just after 10:30 p.m. on May 5.

Police have been able to identify five people involved, Robert Zimpleman, Jason Elliott, Louis Genoem Alexandria Lockaby, and Dustin Kramer, charging them all with disorderly conduct, criminal damaging, and obstruction official business.

A sixth person, who police have not been able to identify, will be charged once they ID the suspect.

“The establishment runs a good operation,” said Lt. Bill Ungruhe, with St. Bernard Police. “When we got there the tables were turned over and there was blood everywhere."

The video that captured the fight lasts for about three minutes. In the video, it shows the staff at the bar telling people to stop fighting.

When police arrived, some of the people who were involved left the scene.

“The best thing I can tell people is if you’re in a fight stay put,” Ungruhe said. “We will talk to you. You’d be looking at minor misdemeanor charges. If you leave you are obstructing official business.”

Police only have a warrant out for Kramer. The police report describes him as having a history of violence.

If you know where he is, or have any additional information, call St. Bernard Police at 513-242-2727.

