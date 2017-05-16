Brawl inside St. Bernard bar leads to several arrests

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.Full Story >
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.Full Story >
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...Full Story >
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...Full Story >
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.Full Story >
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.Full Story >
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.Full Story >
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.Full Story >