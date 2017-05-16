West End residents say 'fight club' is bringing more violence to the community

Dozens of residents packed into a special meeting in the West End to express their concerns over rising violence.

Some who live in a complex called City West on Linn Street want to put an end to boxing matches that are being held on the street each Sunday.

160 Promotions organizes the matches called HopBlock Fights. A section of Hopkins Street near Linn is roped off and several groups start swinging. One of the creators Fred Canady said they have good intentions.

"We can stop a lot of violence by putting down the guns and picking up the gloves. If people have anger towards each other they can just put on the gloves and solve it," he said.

It's been going on a month now and each week the crowds get bigger. This past Sunday around 300 people showed up and an unscheduled fight broke out.

"I had broken champagne bottles in my back yard. It was disruptive for four hours," said a resident during the meeting.



Erica Crouch said the events bring more chaos to the neighborhood.

"I understand the attempt to get rid of the guns but they're still here and I think they need another way of doing it," she said.



Some who got caught in the scuffle still support the group's mission.

"There were no gun shots or anything yeah we got scraped up. I was on the ground too but we need to do something to help them because evidently what we're doing now as old people it's not working in our community," said Marquicia Jones-Woods.

Captain Lisa Davis with the Cincinnati police Department said the group will have to get a permit before they can have any more boxing matches.

Canady just hopes that this isn't the end for his program. He said with the support of the police they will be able to prevent the type of disorder that happened on Sunday.

Cincinnati Police have scheduled a meeting with the organizers of the Boxing Club in hopes to come to a peaceful resolution. They will meet Wednesday evening.

