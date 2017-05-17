Clifton restaurant robbed overnight

Cincinnati Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Richie's Restaurant in Clifton. Police say it happened just after midnight, less than an hour before the restaurant was set to close.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant at the intersection of Vine Street and Woolper, implied he had a gun but never showed it and asked for money. The suspect fled on foot heading south on Vine Street toward the Cincinnati Zoo.

A description of the suspect has not been provided.

