New Beechmont Avenue intersection to open

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Crews are hard at work to complete the continuous flow intersection at Beechmont Avenue and Five Mile Road.

The crews have been relocating the left turn lanes along Five Mile Road, making new right turn lanes from Beechmont Avenue to Five Mile Road, installing a retaining wall, along with crosswalks and ramps for pedestrian access.

The traffic pattern switch for this new intersection is scheduled to take place Friday, May 19, beginning at 11 p.m.

The changes will not affect Beechmont Avenue.

The left turn lane from Beechmont Avenue to Five Mile is relocated and will no longer turn at the intersection, there will be a dedicated left lane will be accessed prior to the intersection.

There are now two new traffic signals located north and south Beechmont Avenue.

There will be large overhead signs and pavement markings to direct traffic on Five Mile Road.

Local law enforcement will be on site to monitor traffic during the opening of the new turn lane.

Drivers are encouraged to approach the new intersection and traffic configuration with caution and expect delays, until everyone gets used to the new pattern.

