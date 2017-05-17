Cincinnati named one of 2017's best summer vacation spots

The Queen City is apparently one of the best places to visit in the summer.

Personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2017's Best Summer Vacation Spots on Tuesday.

Analysts crunched the numbers across "38 key indicators of budget- and fun-friendliness."

They looked at everything from cheapest flight, to number of attractions, to the average price of a two person meal.

Greater Cincinnati was ranked 15 out of 80 metro areas.

Top 10 best places to visit this summer:

1. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

3. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

5. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

9. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA

10. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Columbus, OH was ranked 23. Akron and Dayton came in at 58 and 59, respectively. Cleveland was near the bottom of the list at 78.

Indianapolis was named the 35th best place to visit this summer. Louisville/Jefferson County was ranked 55.

You can see the full results here.

