WATCH LIVE: Speaker Ryan addresses reporters on tax reform amid White House turmoil

In the shadow of a number of bombshell news events that have rocked the White House, House Speaker Paul Ryan is holding a press conference on tax reform Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Republican National Committee.

However, given the gravity of recent reports saying President Donald Trump gave highly classified intelligence to top-ranking Russian officials, Ryan is likely to face questions from the press, pressuring him to answer to a week's worth of controversy surrounding the White House.

Last week, the president suddenly terminated FBI Director James Comey. The following day, Trump held a controversial meeting with Russian officials in the Oval Office. According to the The Washington Post, Trump gave out sensitive information about operations against the Islamic State the U.S. has not shared with allies.

At the end of the explosive news week, President Trump threatened to release secret recording between himself and Comey. This followed an interview with NBC's Lester Holt where Trump said he terminated Comey due to the FBI investigation on possible ties the president's election campaign had with Russia.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported the president asked Comey to terminate the investigation on his campaign.

