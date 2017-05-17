New Oakley building could spur traffic problems

The plan is approved for a $17 million multi-use structure to be built in Oakley but not everyone is happy about it. Many nearby residents believe the structure will further congest traffic in the already heavily-populated area.

The Oakley Community Council recently approved the development plan for the 5-story, 70-foot multi-use building to be located at the corner of Madison and Taylor Roads. The first floor of the proposed building will be used for retail, although the tenants that will occupy those particular retail spots have not yet been determined.

The upper four floors of the structure will include 82 apartments, according to the most recent development plan proposed by the Forgus Group.

Residents we spoke with living along Taylor Road believe the number of people projected to live in that building will lead to traffic nightmares in that area. Others are concerned about proximity of the new development to St. Cecilia School.

Developers are continuing to work with the community about their concerns regarding traffic, parking and safety.

A specific date has not yet been set for the zoning hearing with the commissioner.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved