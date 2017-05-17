Watch Live: President Trump delivers commencement address at Coast Guard Academy

President Trump delivers military speech from Newport News Shipbuilding in May. (Provided, White House)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to deliver a commencement address at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

Each year, the president delivers the commencement address at once of the military academies. This will be Trump's second address to military graduates.

