Police: Driver with four kids in car intentionally struck pedestrian

A woman is accused of purposely hitting another woman with her car, while four children were in the vehicle.

Rashelle Washington, 29, is charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

The incident happened Tuesday in the 2100 block of Stabler Street.

Washington allegedly got into a verbal argument with another woman, and the second woman then began hitting her car.

Washington then "backed vehicle up and drove forward striking the victim on sidewalk," states an affidavit.

She had her four children in the vehicle at the time, putting them at risk, according to court records.

Her windshield was smashed and she then fled the scene, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital with "visible injuries."

Washington is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.