Rhinegeist, Hoxworth team up for 'Pint for Pint' blood drive

Rhinegeist and the Hoxworth Blood Center will team up for a special “Pint for a Pint” blood drive.

From May 22 through May 27, people who donate blood at one of Hoxworth's seven neighborhood donor centers will receive a voucher for a $1 beer at Rhinegeist Brewery, valid beginning May 29.

Donors can also roll up a sleeve at Rhinegeist’s blood drive inside the brewery taproom on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged.

Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at hoxworth.org.

