Suspect's car located in drive-by shooting of 10-year-old

The car involved in a drive-by shooting that left a 10-year-old hurt has been located.

Cincinnati Police confirmed the vehicle was found on the west side of the city. Officials said they are still following up on leads in connection to possible suspects involved.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds on May 6 while playing outside at a home on Forest Avenue.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

On the day of the shooting, investigators said the shots appeared to have been random and that they did not have a reason to believe the child was targeted.

Police had previously said the suspect was driving a silver Nissan Altima or silver Mercury.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.