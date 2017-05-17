Mike's Car wash donates $91,387 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

The check was presented on Wednesday, May 17. (Provided photo)

Eight local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters received a huge check thanks to a fundraiser at Mike’s Car Wash.

The business helped raise $91,387 for the mentorship program on May 13.

The company donated half the proceeds from every Ultimate Works and Wash as part of the eighth annual “Get a Wash, Give a Future” fundraiser.

This year's one-day was supported by 19 Mike's Carwash locations.

"What a fantastic day for Big Brothers Big Sisters! This fundraiser has such a positive impact, in terms of raising both funds for and awareness of local Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring agencies," says Deb Haas, marketing and PR director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati. "We can't thank the leaders of Mike's Carwash enough for making the decision to partner with us for this annual event. Eight years – that is a lot of commitment, a lot of money raised and a lot of local children who now have a Big Brother or Big Sister because of the support of Mike's Carwash."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a mentorship program that’s more than 100 years old. According to national research, Little Brothers and Sisters are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school.

"We look forward to this fundraiser every year and are so appreciative to everyone who came out to support Big Brothers Big Sisters youth mentoring programs,” said Mike Dahm, president of Mike's Carwash.

The business is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

