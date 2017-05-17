Bengals sign 4th round WR Josh Malone

A summary of local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky stories from FOX19, WXIX, 19News. Updated daily!Full Story >
A woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.Full Story >
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.Full Story >
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.Full Story >
