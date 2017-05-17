Bengals sign 4th round WR Josh Malone

Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone (3) catches a pass for a touchdown as he's defended by Ohio cornerback Randy Stites (10) and Winton Poling (32). (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Bengals have signed fourth round draft pick and Tennessee WR Josh Malone to a four-year contract.

Malone had 104 receptions for 1608 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons with the Vols. In 2016, Malone tallied 11 touchdowns, the third most in school history, and his 19.4 yards per reception set a school record for a single season.

The Bengals have now signed eight of their 11 draft picks. Second round RB Joe Mixon, third round DE Jordan Willis and fifth round Center/Guard J.J. Dielman remain unsigned.

