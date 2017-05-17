Woman dies in Adams Co. semi crash - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Woman dies in Adams Co. semi crash

ADAMS COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

A woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Lois A. Pertuset, 74, failed to yield as she turned left onto State Route 32 to State Route 41, according to Ohio State Patrol.

A semi-truck hit Pertuset’s Toyota Corolla at the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi  was not injured in the crash.  Both drivers were wearing safety belts, troopers said.

Speed or alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

