Woman dies in Adams Co. semi crash

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. (FOX19 NOW)

A woman was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Lois A. Pertuset, 74, failed to yield as she turned left onto State Route 32 to State Route 41, according to Ohio State Patrol.

A semi-truck hit Pertuset’s Toyota Corolla at the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. Both drivers were wearing safety belts, troopers said.

Speed or alcohol is not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Came across a bad wreck involving a semi at SR 32 and SR 41 in Peebles. Air care called to the scene @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DFB8dY2opc — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) May 17, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.