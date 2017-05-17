Ohio AG: Former nursing home employee stole from 150 residents

A former nursing home employee was sentenced to prison after an investigation found that he stole money from more than 150 residents over a period of several years.

Brian Frawley, 42, of Covington, KY, was sentenced to four years in prison, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced Wednesday.

Frawley, previously a business office manager for Clifton Care Center, pleaded guilty in April to a charge of theft from a person in a protected class.

DeWine's office said Medicaid Fraud Control Unit agents found that Frawley stole more than $173,000 from over 150 elderly and/or disabled residents between December 1, 2008 and March 31, 2013.

The investigation revealed he stole cash from resident trust fund accounts and made false entries in trust fund ledgers in an attempt to cover up the theft.

"The victims in this case trusted the defendant to manage their resident trust funds, but he abused that trust to fill his own pockets," said DeWine. "The money he stole should have been used toward the well being of each resident, but the defendant instead spent it on himself."

Frawley was also ordered to pay $60,000 in restitution. The remaining losses were covered by insurance.

Anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud or patient neglect, abuse, or exploitation should contact Attorney General DeWine's Office at 800-282-0515.

