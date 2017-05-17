Taste of Cincinnati adds Taste of Findlay Market

Cincinnati’s Findlay Market, Ohio's oldest surviving municipal market house, will have a new home away from home inside the Taste of Cincinnati.

Taste of Findlay Market will exclusively feature Findlay Market food vendors and “foodpreneurs” from Findlay Kitchen, serving delicious fresh prepared “bites”, throughout the weekend.

“With Taste of Findlay Market, Taste of Cincinnati, will feature over 70 restaurants, food trucks and entrepreneurs serving more than 300 menu items,” said Cynthia Oxley, director of Taste of Cincinnati.

Taste of Findlay will be on the Fifth Street ramp to I-71.

21 Findlay vendors are scheduled to participate at Taste of Cincinnati:

The Arepa Place

Babushka Pierogies

Bailey Family Catering

Banasun Fruit Bar

Bouchard’s

The Brü Brothers

Davis Cookie Collection

Dean’s Mediterranean Imports

Fireside Pizza

Flavor Punch Food Truck

Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen

Grind on the Rhine

Injoy Indian Street Food

Kuya Ed’s Lechon Aptba

Mae

Maverick Chocolate Company

OCD Cakes

Queen City Hemp

Saigon Market

Schell’s Bistro

Tweedles Mini Donuts

"Taste of Findlay Market will be a unique way to represent the growing startup and independent food scene in our city, as well as a delicious way for attendees to ‘taste’ their way through this area,” said Marianne Hamilton, director of Food Innovation for Findlay Market.



Taste of Cincinnati, the nation’s longest running culinary arts festival will take place on Fifth Street in downtown Cincinnati, from Main to Sentinel Street and beyond to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

The event opens at 11 a.m., from May 27-29.

