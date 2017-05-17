Judge approves plan to stabilize hillside in Mt. Adams

Work has started on a Mount Adams hillside after plans to fix it were approved by the city Wednesday.

Judge Tom Heekin reviewed and approved the plan created by Metropolitan Design & Development.

The retaining wall collapsed on May 3, sending debris into the back of homes on Baum Street.

It's also affecting homes and City View Tavern on Oregon Street because part of the hill has become unstable.

The developer is working to build a ramp to get equipment to the site along Baum Street.

The privately owned wall is located behind several properties along Baum Street.

It was recently finished after several years of construction, according to City Manager Harry Black.

No word yet on when the repairs are expected to be completed.

