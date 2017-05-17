Cincinnati police investigating homicide in Fairmount

Cincinnati police are investigating after they found a man dead in Fairmount on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a deceased person at 1906 Fairmount Avenue. The individual was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

He was identified as Anthony Gray.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide on Wednesday, according to police.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is on-going.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

