Cincinnati police investigating homicide in Fairmount - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati police investigating homicide in Fairmount

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Anthony Gray (Cincinnati Police Department) Anthony Gray (Cincinnati Police Department)
FAIRMOUNT, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating after they found a man dead in Fairmount on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a deceased person at 1906 Fairmount Avenue. The individual was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

He was identified as Anthony Gray.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide on Wednesday, according to police. 

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is on-going.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly