Police investigating reported rape at Glen Este High School

Union Township police are investigating a reported rape at Glen Este High School.

The incident reportedly happened Monday at around 2:30 p.m. on school grounds, police said.

Investigators said the incident was reported Wednesday morning.

Police have not said who or if students are involved.

The district communications coordinator for West Clermont Local Schools released a short statement: “We are aware of an allegation of a sexual assault taking place at Glen Este High School. We respect the rights of all of our students and take their concerns, safety and well-being very seriously. Our school resource officer has engaged the Union Township Police Department, and they are now handling the investigation.”

Further details were not provided.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

