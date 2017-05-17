Roller coaster fans to gather at Kings Island for Coasterstock

Hundreds of roller coaster enthusiasts are expected to gather at Kings Island to ride roller coasters and share stories of their experiences riding coasters around the world.

Friday begins the third annual "Coasterstock" event for roller coaster enthusiasts.

More than 700 roller coaster aficionados from 24 states, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland are expected to attend the two-day event beginning Friday night and running through Saturday.

The attendees will be offered exclusive rides morning and night on some of the park's most popular roller coasters, including the new Mystic Timbers, Banshee, The Beast, Diamondback, The Racer and Vortex, and behind-the-scenes tours.

Guest speakers include Jeff Pike, president and partner of Skyline Attractions in Orlando who was involved in designing Mystic Timbers, and Mike Koontz, Kings Island’s vice-president and general manager.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.