Cincinnati school system speaks out after 8-year-old took his own life

Cincinnati School Superintendent Mary Ronan said she couldn't comment on the investigation of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye.

The Carson Elementary student died by suicide on Jan. 26. School security video from Jan. 24 shows a fellow student apparently hit the boy inside the restroom, according to an attorney for the victim’s family.

"I think there's an overwhelming sense of loss for Gabe’s family, our district and really the entire community,” said Ronan.

[Attorney: 8-year-old committed suicide two days after assault at school]

She said a link between bullying and Gabriel's suicide hasn't been established. Since the video surfaced, there's been a change at the school.

"Yes we do have a person working full time in the building now with the children on sessions of anti-bullying. This is how you address it, but we've been very fortunate to have had two mental health professionals there all year,” said Ronan.

Before the suicide, Ronan said Gabriel told staff that he had passed out, so that's what they believed. Days later, they found surveillance footage of a bathroom incident.

[Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide]

According to family members, it’s a bullying incident that may have led to Gabriel taking his own life. Right now, school officials are open to meeting with parents.



"We would be more than glad to meet with the Carson parents. I think all of us are trying to come to grips with this and have mental health professionals there to really help us come to grips with this,” said Ronan.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.