At least 1 dead in Hamilton motorcycle crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

Hamilton police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left at least one person dead in the Lindenwald neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to dispatch.

The crash happened near the intersection of Williams and Elmo avenues.

No word how the crash happened.

No word on the victim.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

