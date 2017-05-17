Saint Bernard police searching for missing 8-year-old girl

St. Bernard police are looking for a missing 8-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Janallya Moss was last seen at about 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of Leonard Avenue, possibly playing on a scooter, police said.

She is described as 5' and 109 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Janallya was wearing a black shirt with collar and black yoga pants with multi colors on the top. Her hair was pulled up into a bun with gold braids.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 513-242-2727.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.