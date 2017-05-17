Thief steals hundreds of dollars in merchandise from Lawrenceburg little league

Lawrenceburg Police are searching for a suspect who they believe broke into a little league's concession stand and stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The president of the Lawrenceburg Babe Ruth Baseball League Ric Castillo said that volunteers run the concession stand on almost a daily basis while the children hit the field. Players are 13 to 16-years-old.

"It's just having fun, sure it's competitive, but that's not what it's about," Seth Lampert, one of the players, said.

Castillo said a thief is now dampening the fun. Someone broke into the league's concession stand last week and made off with $700 worth of merchandise.

"It's frustrating and disappointing that someone would do this and hurt our community," Castillo said.



From candy and gum to a can of nacho cheese, Castillo said that the criminal didn't leave much behind.



"I didn't think anyone would do that because it's a non-profit organization," Eric McAllister, who plays in the league, said. "The money they make there goes back to all of us."



Castillo said that money would have covered the cost of uniforms, trophies and equipment. He told FOX19 NOW it also pays for sponsorships for kids from low income families.

"For somebody to do this and try to take this away from them, it really hurts," Castillo said.



Castillo said that this is not the first time it has happened, but he is hoping it will be the last.



They are planning to install new locks, new doors and security cameras. They also reported the theft to police who are now tracking down the suspect.



Volunteers and parents hope the criminal will be caught.



"Please stop. It's ridiculous. You're taking from the children, and stealing is always bad, but it's really bad when you're stealing from kids, and essentially that's what this is, stealing from the children," Angel Vinup, who volunteers at the concession stand, said. "It's horrific."

Castillo said that when you put together the cost of the new security features they plan to add with the cost of the stolen merchandise, it puts the league out about $2,000.

The league is accepting donations. Those interested in donating can contact the league for more information.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call Lawrenceburg Police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.