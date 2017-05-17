Man called hero after pulling girl from Great Miami River in West Park

Two children got caught in the river in Miami Township and one of them was saved by a man who was at the park to pick up his child.

The 12-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital. Witnesses said she went under several times and is lucky to be alive.

"I stopped on my way home from work to pick up my son from baseball," Nathan Rogers said. "I see her struggling above water. Every time she would come up... she would scream for help.

The father took off his shoes and jumped in the water to save the girl who was about 60 yards out in the water and struggling to breathe.

"When I got to her, she was above water... just grabbed her and she wrapped her legs around me and I was able to keep her about water," Rogers said.

Witnesses said he stepped in at the right moment to save her life.

"I would say that this goes from a possible rescue to a recovery, because by the time he made it into the water I was on the phone with dispatch and she went under water seven times," Jason Hughes said.

"It's wonderful that people are willing to risk their own life to go after total strangers," Miami Township Fire Chief Steve Ober said.

The second child who was having difficulty in the water, fire fighters rescued her after she made it to a sand bar.

Both girls are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.