Thieves stealing information through bluetooth devices at gas pumps

Thieves are now installing secret bluetooth devices at gas stations. Some have been found in Ohio.

Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes said in addition to the old fashioned skimmers, thieves are now using bluetooth devices to access them that just slide right into the reader.

Thieves don't even have to open the pump door to take control and steal your numbers.

Rhodes said they are buying them online.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.