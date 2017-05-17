Police: 2 injured in serious accident that closed portion of WB - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 2 injured in serious accident that closed portion of WB 74

GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

I-74 westbound is shut down and emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident involving motorcycle with two riders.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near Rybolt Road in Green Township. 

According to police, a man and a woman were both taken to UC Medical Center. Neither were wearing helmets.

